Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a full screen ad appears when you turn on your Xbox

Call of duty modern warfare 3 It will officially launch on November 10, but those who pre-ordered can already access the campaign for the new chapter in the series today, and Microsoft has clearly used the opportunity to put Full screen ad directly When Xbox starts upin these hours.

In fact, the initiative may depend on the geographical region or follow a different timing because it does not seem to be widespread in our region at the moment, but various reports, especially in North America, indicate that when the Xbox Series is released Yes, you will be welcomed by… During a promotional screen for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Also based on what was reported by various sites, it seems that in these hours, as soon as you turn on the Xbox, a screen appears in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with a short description, an image and the ability to move Directly to the store To purchase the game, get a special edition, or simply exit the screen.