Sanremo, the text of the song Giorgia appears on the net – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, January 13 – On the day of the announcement of the release of her new album, Blu1, the lyrics of the song that Giorgia will bring to the upcoming Sanremo Festival are messed up. According to Davidemaggio.it, the lyrics of the song were revealed by the music store specializing in online sales, Disco Laziale, which already allows you to reserve and buy the album to be released on February 17, and would have also revealed the lyrics. Inside with lyrics. Now the lyrics no longer appear on the retailer’s website, but a screenshot of the song is circulating on the net. The lyrics of the Sanremo songs can only be revealed when the festival anticipates them (which generally entrusts the spread to Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni), but the singer should not risk anything, given that it would not be her fault and that in the past years the spread did not perform parts of the songs of Fides and Gianni Morandi to disqualify them.



(Dealing).

