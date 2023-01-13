January 13, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sanremo, the text of the song Giorgia appears on the net – Ultima Ora

Lorelei Reese January 13, 2023 1 min read

(ANSA) – ROME, January 13 – On the day of the announcement of the release of her new album, Blu1, the lyrics of the song that Giorgia will bring to the upcoming Sanremo Festival are messed up. According to Davidemaggio.it, the lyrics of the song were revealed by the music store specializing in online sales, Disco Laziale, which already allows you to reserve and buy the album to be released on February 17, and would have also revealed the lyrics. Inside with lyrics. Now the lyrics no longer appear on the retailer’s website, but a screenshot of the song is circulating on the net. The lyrics of the Sanremo songs can only be revealed when the festival anticipates them (which generally entrusts the spread to Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni), but the singer should not risk anything, given that it would not be her fault and that in the past years the spread did not perform parts of the songs of Fides and Gianni Morandi to disqualify them.

(Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © ANSA Copyright


More Stories

3 min read

Weekend, what to do in and around Pisa on January 14 and 15

January 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Rossella Brescia, years after Amici’s farewell truth: “With Maria de Felipe I have …”

January 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese
6 min read

Amazon at CES 2023: Ring Car Camera, Video Intercom and New Alexa Features

January 12, 2023 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Performance of Wall Street, January 13, 2023 session

January 13, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Free hot water | This saves over 300 euros per month on bills

January 13, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Sanremo, the text of the song Giorgia appears on the net – Ultima Ora

January 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Bologna’s Urban Gardens, the city’s little green lungs are on display

January 13, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt