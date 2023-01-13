Weekend, what to do in and around Pisa on January 14 and 15







An eventful weekend in Pisa and its province, the occasion is just around the corner. Indeed, between Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th January there are many events not to be missed, including theatre, music, guided tours and comedy. Here are some tips on how to spend your weekend.









Sunday, January 15th, after three years of absence, the Blessing of the Animals returns to San Miniato. Initiative is required By the San Miniato Promotional Foundation and the Municipality of San Miniato in collaboration with Movimento Shalom, Pro Loco San Miniato, Markets of the Earth, Ccn San Miniato and Centro EquiEduca Toscana, from 10 in Piazza Dante Alighieri, where, whoever wants to bring their pet.









On Saturday January 14th, at the Città del Teatro di Cascina, Chiara Franchini will be on stage with her new program “A girl like me”. A show that combines comedy and entertainment through quotations, replays, gags and skillful humor in a stylish game of contrasts. The atmosphere is fun yet sophisticated, unique, captivating and original. A little bit of great variety, with music and special effects.









Sunday 15 January Guided tour of the Cathedral and Camposanto, places where the history of Pisan is concentrated from the Etruscans to today. An aperitif is served at the end of the visit.









On Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th January, Giuseppe Battiston (photo on page Noemi Ardesi) made his debut at the Teatro Era in Pontedera in a national preview with “The Briefcase”, a masterpiece of Sergei Dovlatov’s autobiographical novel adapted for the stage and directed by Paola Rota. The Russian Jewish writer, journalist and correspondent, who died in exile in the United States shortly after the fall of the Soviet regime, Dovlatov collects in his suitcase all the things he takes when he decides to leave Leningrad forever: each object corresponds to an episode and a figure of a wanderer in his life. “I thought: Is that really all there is to it? And I replied: Yes, it’s all here.”









Saturday January 14th at 9.15pm at the Teatro Rossini in Pontaserccio, the Teatro Circo 2023 season opened by the Antitesi Teatro Circo with “Ugo Sanchez wants to play”, a show for everyone with Guido Nardin. Professional clown artist Guido Nardin is proud of the international collaboration, not only with his character Ugo Sanchez Jr, but has also been chosen (Italian only version), together with five other European clown artists, to present the world-class award-winning show “Snow Show in Slava” .









Saturday January 14th at 9:30pm, preceded by dinner starting at 8pm, La Paranza de Geco’s “Sonosphera” will take place at Ex Wide, the city’s temple of jazz and live music. An exceptional trio on stage: Simone Campa (rhythms and winds) and Domenico Celebrti (strings and bellows) to accompany a performance of Maristella Martella entirely dedicated to Mediterranean choreography, dance, trance and hypnosis, on a journey that combines the music and dance of southern Italy with their cultural origin.









Crocchio’s usual rendezvous with Solidarity is back: Sunday January 15th, 8.45pm at the Parish Theater of Santo Stefano a Porta in Lucca (Via Luigi Bianchi at the corner with Via Santo Stefano – in front of the Q8 petrol station), “General laughterTwo exceptional guests are famous and international Pisan actors: Athos Davini, mask of the doctors’ brigade and translator of the series “Il BarLume”, and Miriano Vanuzzi, sensitive poet and brilliant translator of Pisan texts. Next to them Crocchio’s actors the evening will be punctuated by sonnets, jokes and songs.











