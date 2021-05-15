Celebrity Island, Isolde Costner in Danger: The Wrath of the Untouchables (Video)

L’Isola dei Famosi Outcasts harshly criticize Isolde Kostner, for guilty of not helping the Playa Reunion group enough.



Isold Costner Make his entrance to Fifteenth Edition from Celebrity IslandPromising to pull out the claws and aim for victory. After weeks of jogging, the outcast has begun to demonstrate its true strategy, much to the ire of some of its residents Playa Reunion. Few hours off Period, Competitors keep a word of gal to Costner, Ready to give his name during nomination weekly.

Celebrity Island, do castaways punish Isold Costner?

Before jumping from the helicopter and landing a Playa ReunionAnd the Isold Costner She explained: She is a champion and is playing to win. The result of the shipwreck gave him hope Opinion makers In the studio, he’s sure Isolde can bring the dynamics of an outcast to life. On the other hand, the competitor settled into a routine that certainly did not allow her to excel, until her warrior spirit returned with arrogance, prompting her to win the championship. Test leader Even without much effort. Castaway has been charged Valentina Faris in the nominationThus the acquisition of a formidable competitor because the comedian is among the favorite characters of the audience.

distance Explained with PersiaAnd the Isolde She found herself to be a subject Barring criticism By some colleagues. In fact, Untouchables complained for a long time that not everyone was contributing to the needs of the group, preferring to sunbathe and stroll as if they were at any resort. Now, however, the situation is reversed and they are outcasts who believe that Costner Pings well but the scratches are bad.

“In my opinion this thing you do is wrong. Meaning that everyone should do what they want when they feel like it and when they want to do certain things. It doesn’t seem like they do all of this honestly with me. She, who criticizes each of us if he does little, no It seems to me that it gives a lot to do. “, pointed out terrifled. He also participated in the YouTube protests Andrea Cirioli, furious after union with ArrivistsWho ruled: “It seems to me that he is a guest.” The Outcasts will take the ball to the ship Isolde to percolate?

