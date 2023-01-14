January 14, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Big Brother Vibe”, a turmoil between Daniele and Oriana

Lorelei Reese January 14, 2023 1 min read


The former Tronista does not trust the beautiful Venezuelan and says he wants to live the relationship lightly


“These days I am gentle because I feel it, this is how I want to experience my acquaintances, I cannot forget the special relationship that you had with Antonino Spinalbes …”, explains Danielle Dal Moro. The answer is not long in coming. The Venezuelan beauty does not deny the interest and adds: “Everything you say is true, but I always cared for you differently, I saw that you were different from others.”

But the former tronista is not forgetful, and remembers that in addition to the hairdresser, he notes that the model “also approached other tenants,” including Luca Onestini. Also in this case, Oriana does not deny and adds: “We have only friendship, he is my best friend.” Daniele and Oriana continue to discuss their turbulent relationship: “Now I want to try our relationship with absolute lightness,” concludes Dal Moro.

“I want all the attention on myself,” says the beautiful Venezuelan who hides her shyness under the covers. “I am a possessive person even in friendship,” Marzoli continues, openly declaring her feelings for the influencer. For her part, Daniele is pleased that he likes the idea of ​​getting all this attention and that his partner is showing her jealousy of him.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Sanremo, the text of the song Giorgia appears on the net – Ultima Ora

January 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Weekend, what to do in and around Pisa on January 14 and 15

January 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Rossella Brescia, years after Amici’s farewell truth: “With Maria de Felipe I have …”

January 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Cold on the way, the temperature will drop even 10 degrees Celsius in the next few days, date confirmed » ILMETEO.it

January 14, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Musk takes a step back

January 14, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Big Brother Vibe”, a turmoil between Daniele and Oriana

January 14, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Juventus’ refuge collapses in Napoli: Allegri is mired in humiliation

January 14, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt