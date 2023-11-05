Sandro Tonali is also under investigation in the UK: football betting is going very badly

Sandro Tonali He has been disqualified by FIFA and will not be able to return to the field until next season. The story is closed? Not really, because now he’s a footballer Newcastle He has been placed under investigation by the FA, who wants to know more clearly about the issue Football bets: If new violations are discovered, further sanctions may be imposed on Tonali. Dan Ashworth, Newcastle’s sporting director, spoke about this new development.

“They are fully aware of everything that is happening – he announced this in the press conference – and we are cooperating. Regarding possible exclusions by the FA, I cannot look to the future, I can only deal with the present and the facts.” The intention is to clarify whether Tonali also gambled after his move to Newcastle and whether he did so by focusing on his new team. Ashworth added: “For us it was a big shock, a surprise. We are experiencing this situation for the first time but above all Sandro is a human being. We have all done things we should not have done or regretted.”

Read also: Sandro Tonali, “Internal investigation launched”: Why Milan now faces great risks

“Now – Newcastle’s sporting director explained – our first goal is to take care of Sandro and support him: it’s probably more difficult for him than for anyone else. We have a program to support him and fortunately he can train with the team, which is great for his mental health. It’s really difficult for me to understand. “What other clubs know, know, or don’t know. All we can do is look at our internal investigation.”