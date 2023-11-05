Italian League: Milan – Udinese 0-1, stadium whistles at San Siro – Football

A flood from the sky and a rain of boos from the south, an evening saturated with negative remarks for Milanese who cry when they see black and white. This happened in the last match at home against Juventus, and it happened again with Udinese, who arrived in Milan with 7 draws in 10 matches. News

The first full clearance came from the feet of ‘Toko’ Pereira and he converted his penalty midway through the second half as the final ended 0-1. It is the embodiment of Cioffi’s words, which he clearly said 6 days ago in Monza, after his second debut for Juventus: “Our mentality must be to try to go and win everywhere.” Not that Pioli lacks excuses. At the start of the match, Theo Hernandez was also out with an ankle knock, so it was Florenzi’s turn to take the left wing. There are 9 players unavailable among the Rossoneri, with Giroud celebrating 400 appearances in Europe’s top five leagues. For the rest, the announced 4-4-2 is more smoke and mirrors for the opponent, because when the Rossoneri attack they do so with at least 4 men, while in the coverage phase they are not far from the usual 4-3. 3 of the home match against Verona at the end of September is no longer deserted. The first exciting opportunity, however, is for Udinese: a move into midfield, where Pereira sends the ball in from two steps.

ANSA ANSA Italian League: Atalanta – Inter 1-2, Inzaghi gets the three points Scamacca is not enough for Bergamo players, Inzaghi gets the three points

Cioffi asked for the mentality: after all, after the elimination in the Coppa Italia by Cagliari, the same 11 players who had equalized the tournament in Monza were on the pitch. A physical team, Udinese, and in the first 25 minutes, the game was as exciting as the cold rain that constantly falls on the San Siro, and until Reynders finds Calabria’s positioning, he does well to hit a right-footed shot that Silvestri extends into the goal. corner. Leao and Musah tried to count the 15 extra points they said at the start of the match that Milan were favourites, but they were already out after a few whistles in the first half. After the break, Kabasele missed the rebound on goal, and at the other end Ofafor’s performance was no better with Silvestri up front. Then, in the 14th minute, Sacchi took a penalty kick: Ebusele fell from the right, Adly tipped it over with his toe, and Pereira dislodged Maignan from 11 metres. Pioli plays all the cards at his disposal, and after more than a month Loftus-Cheek sees himself again, but success calls for Maignan to head into extra work. Giroud feints with a header, but Silvestri flies in with an open hand. Okafor missed soon after, and then Florenzi and Leao also tried to no avail, but at the final whistle Pioli found himself -6 from the top, with a second successive home defeat and with PSG heading for the door.

ANSA ANSA Italian League: Salernitana – Napoli 0-2, goals from Raspadori and Elmas In Salerno Garcia is already thinking about the Champions League against Union Berlin

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA