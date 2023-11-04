November 4, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

After the announcement on Bobo TV, Adani speaks with Al-Khaled: “The earthquake is a good thing.”

After the announcement on Bobo TV, Adani speaks with Al-Khaled: “The earthquake is a good thing.”

Mirabelle Hunt November 4, 2023 2 min read

What happened to Fieri and his companions? While waiting for clarification, a story arrives for the former Inter defender which appears to specifically refer to his friend

It thundered so much that it rained. Or is it all a joke? Inseparable friends in life and in the video: Vieri, Cassano, Adani and Ventola From the pandemic on, they’ve kept the fans company Twitch With the Bobo TV. Websites and newspapers have reported their opinions, and now it seems that everything is over. This evening there was supposed to be a live broadcast on Friday night but only Bobo himself appeared in front of the screen. The former Inter striker announced that he would continue broadcasting from today and greeted his three travel companions, thanking them for their cooperation and without explaining much. He promised new forms in which he would engage the masses and did not add anything else. Real separation or a joke? At this moment there is no certainty.

Lily AdaniMeanwhile, from his Instagram profile, in his Stories, he posted a clip from the film The Immortal (the complete chapter of Gomorrah) in which one of the two protagonists, Ciro, explains: “The earthquake is God’s will and is good for the earth. It is like a person accumulating and accumulating, and if he does not let go, he will die. The earthquake is a good thing.” You hear and see Adani’s hand hitting the table as if it was consistent with the character. It really seems like a sign of a breakup that changed the course of things.

See also  "Soon the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will become more tense" - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe at the start of the Turin Marathon, Italpress News Agency

November 3, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Solé: Thanks Spalletti, but I feel like I’m Argentinian. Returning to Juventus in January…’ | first page

November 3, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Saroni’s recipe for reviving cycling in Italy

November 3, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

After the announcement on Bobo TV, Adani speaks with Al-Khaled: “The earthquake is a good thing.”

November 4, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Are Samsung Galaxy watches compatible with other Android smartphones? Official response

November 4, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

India and New Delhi disappear under smog: schools are closed and traffic has stopped

November 4, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Cherry cake is ready in 10 minutes and you can eat it every morning for breakfast: nutrition experts confirm this

November 3, 2023 Karen Hines