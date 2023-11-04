After the announcement on Bobo TV, Adani speaks with Al-Khaled: “The earthquake is a good thing.”

What happened to Fieri and his companions? While waiting for clarification, a story arrives for the former Inter defender which appears to specifically refer to his friend
It thundered so much that it rained. Or is it all a joke? Inseparable friends in life and in the video: Vieri, Cassano, Adani and Ventola From the pandemic on, they’ve kept the fans company Twitch With the Bobo TV. Websites and newspapers have reported their opinions, and now it seems that everything is over. This evening there was supposed to be a live broadcast on Friday night but only Bobo himself appeared in front of the screen. The former Inter striker announced that he would continue broadcasting from today and greeted his three travel companions, thanking them for their cooperation and without explaining much. He promised new forms in which he would engage the masses and did not add anything else. Real separation or a joke? At this moment there is no certainty.
Lily AdaniMeanwhile, from his Instagram profile, in his Stories, he posted a clip from the film The Immortal (the complete chapter of Gomorrah) in which one of the two protagonists, Ciro, explains: “The earthquake is God’s will and is good for the earth. It is like a person accumulating and accumulating, and if he does not let go, he will die. The earthquake is a good thing.” You hear and see Adani’s hand hitting the table as if it was consistent with the character. It really seems like a sign of a breakup that changed the course of things.
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe at the start of the Turin Marathon, Italpress News Agency
Solé: Thanks Spalletti, but I feel like I’m Argentinian. Returning to Juventus in January…’ | first page
Saroni’s recipe for reviving cycling in Italy