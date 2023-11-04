After the announcement on Bobo TV, Adani speaks with Al-Khaled: “The earthquake is a good thing.”

It thundered so much that it rained. Or is it all a joke? Inseparable friends in life and in the video: Vieri, Cassano, Adani and Ventola From the pandemic on, they’ve kept the fans company Twitch With the Bobo TV. Websites and newspapers have reported their opinions, and now it seems that everything is over. This evening there was supposed to be a live broadcast on Friday night but only Bobo himself appeared in front of the screen. The former Inter striker announced that he would continue broadcasting from today and greeted his three travel companions, thanking them for their cooperation and without explaining much. He promised new forms in which he would engage the masses and did not add anything else. Real separation or a joke? At this moment there is no certainty.