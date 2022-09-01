Conte brakes, Liverpool win in the 98th minute. Haaland still makes a hat-trick: Guleda City

Fifth round of leading league There is no shortage of goals and inflections. draw for file Tottenham against the West Ham And the With you Do not exceed 1-1. Instead, 98 minutes are needed Liverpool to reassemble a Newcastle Combative, party night too city which her usual pregnancy Haaland (2nd hat-trick in a row), 6-0 Nottingham Jungle . However, at the top, he’s still an amazing person Arsenal She is 5 out of 5, and stays on top alone, with 2-1 on Aston villa . 0-0 between Boneremouth And the Wolverhampton .

english premier league results

Premier League, standings

The return of the draw of Tottenham and Liverpool in 98′

bad evening for Tottenham that does not exceed 1-1 against the West pork meat. men With you They advanced in the first half thanks to an own goal electrify To be included thereafter at the beginning of the redemption equivalent to Soucek. At home Hammers for the first time to the former Milan paquita. Amazing success in the 98th minute for the Reds who are good at not falling at Anfield against the Magpies: for Isaac he answers Firminowhile the last breath Carvalho To sign the winning goal that gives continuity to the men club After 9-0 last day at Bournemouth.

West Ham – Tottenham, match report and stats

Liverpool – Newcastle, match report and statistics

Super Halland, Guleda City. Arsenal at the top

Consecutive triple for Haaland The destroyer who is already in the first half puts the seal on the challenge against Nottingham Forest, then overwhelmed him 6-0. The Norwegian makes three of a kind in 38 minutes addressing the match, by cancel it And the Alvarez (Double) other goals. smiling too Arteta He who has priority alone with him Arsenal 5 of 5. The Gunners beat Aston villa 1-2 size with signatures Gabriel Jesus And the Martinelli interspersed with a network Douglas Louise.

Manchester City – Nottingham, match report and statistics

Arsenal – Aston Villa, match report & stats