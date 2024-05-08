Basketball, this is America’s dream team for the Paris Olympics: an excellent team

It may not be the legendary team at the Barcelona 92 ​​Games, but it’s pretty close. the United Statein Paris Olympicsthey will directly aim for the gold medal Basket (Fifth in a row) thanks to choosing a dream. The Dream Team actually consists of eleven parts of twelve. trainer Steve Kerr It was announced that they would travel to Europe LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo. H Anthony Davis.

Banchero dreams of the Olympics

They will play for last place Kawhi Leonard, Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown H Paolo Bancherowho after his debut in the NBA chose the Stars and Stripes national team, preferring Italy.

United States, first appearance against Serbia

After the draw for the Olympic tournament, the United States was included in the list Group C with Serbia, South Sudan And for the team that will win the Olympic qualifiers that will be held in Puerto Rico. Basketball matches will begin in Paris on July 27. Kerr’s dream team will make its debut the next day against Nikola Jokic’s Serbia.

LeBron, Curry and Durant: The last Olympics

It was LeBron James who called America’s best players to report. He is 39 years old and will be playing his last Olympic tournament. Parise could also mark the last five-ring appearances for Steph Curry (36) and Kevin Durant (35). Although the Olympics on home soil, in Los Angeles in 2028, could become an excellent reason to play for another four years.