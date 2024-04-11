Sacchi corrects his point: “Debts? I wasn't talking about Inter, which I don't care about at all.”

Two days after his book was presented in Jesse, Arrigo sake He wanted to clarify through a statement to ANSA the meaning of his statements regarding Inter's orientation towards the Italian League and its budget debts.

“On Tuesday, April 9, during a book presentation at the Hotel Federico 2 in Jesi, I told – Sacchi confirms – an anecdote about a disagreement between me and President Berlusconi regarding the purchase of “important” players, emphasizing that the investment in names could have led to the recall. To a red balance and winning a red balance sheet for him would be tantamount to cheating.” “This statement I made – continues Sacchi – was completely general and had absolutely no reference to Inter, in which I have no interest, and which is also having a good season. In fact, I also praised the work of Simone Inzaghi as coach, who is moving To Inter Milan. From tactical to strategic, marking an important development.”