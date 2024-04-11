April 12, 2024

Sacchi corrects his point: “Debts? I wasn't talking about Inter, which I don't care about at all.”

Mirabelle Hunt April 12, 2024 1 min read

Two days after presenting his book in Jesse, Arrigo Sacchi wanted to clarify the meaning of his statements regarding Inter in a statement to the Italian news agency ANSA.

He added: “My statement was completely general, and did not refer at all to Inter.”

“On Tuesday, April 9, during a book presentation at the Hotel Federico 2 in Jesi, I told – Sacchi confirms – an anecdote about a disagreement between me and President Berlusconi regarding the purchase of “important” players, emphasizing that the investment in names could have led to the recall. To a red balance and winning a red balance sheet for him would be tantamount to cheating.” “This statement I made – continues Sacchi – was completely general and had absolutely no reference to Inter, in which I have no interest, and which is also having a good season. In fact, I also praised the work of Simone Inzaghi as coach, who is moving To Inter Milan. From tactical to strategic, marking an important development.”

