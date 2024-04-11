Sacchi corrects his point: “Debts? I wasn't talking about Inter, which I don't care about at all.”

Two days after presenting his book in Jesse, Arrigo Sacchi wanted to clarify the meaning of his statements regarding Inter in a statement to the Italian news agency ANSA.
He added: “My statement was completely general, and did not refer at all to Inter.”
Two days after his book was presented in Jesse, Arrigo sake He wanted to clarify through a statement to ANSA the meaning of his statements regarding Inter's orientation towards the Italian League and its budget debts.
“On Tuesday, April 9, during a book presentation at the Hotel Federico 2 in Jesi, I told – Sacchi confirms – an anecdote about a disagreement between me and President Berlusconi regarding the purchase of “important” players, emphasizing that the investment in names could have led to the recall. To a red balance and winning a red balance sheet for him would be tantamount to cheating.” “This statement I made – continues Sacchi – was completely general and had absolutely no reference to Inter, in which I have no interest, and which is also having a good season. In fact, I also praised the work of Simone Inzaghi as coach, who is moving To Inter Milan. From tactical to strategic, marking an important development.”
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Why does the UK have 4 national teams? – the post
Three yellow cards in the 5th minute and a penalty kick turned down, and he was driving too aggressively
Why were Leclerc and Hamilton excluded? The reason for the violation and the possibility of appeal