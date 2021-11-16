AC Milan, scouts in Italy and Romania under 21: talents in the crossfire

The Italy-Romania under-21 match was played tonight in Frosinone: a Milan observer was present.

The Rossoneri FC are always very vigilant about young talent and during the national break the scouts did not stop. They have continued to showcase players who may be useful in the future.

Tonight in Frosinone on stage Italy – Romania under 21A friendly match that attracted more followers to the stadium. As I mentioned Tuttomercatoweb.comThere are envoys from different clubs: AC Milan, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid for example

Calciomercato Milan, seen by Italian youth under the age of 21

There was definitely an Italian player to follow Lorenzo Luca, the 21-year-old Pisa striker who scored 6 goals and assisted 2 in 13 season matches between Serie B and Copa Italia. In the league he did not score any goal in five matches, but he is a young player who has caught the attention of Milan and other important clubs.

Luca started from the bench against Romania, but did not play. took over Andrea Cambiasso. The 21-year-old Genoa left-back is another talent that Milan have targeted. He has a contract that expires in June 2023 and the Ligurian club is looking to renew it, to avoid having to sell the player between January and August.

to follow as well Samuel RitchieMidfielder, born in 2001, plays in Empoli. He had been linked with the Rossoneri several times, especially in 2020 and early 2021. AC Milan watchers keep following him. His Italy Under-21 teammate will also be noted Fabiano Baresi.

I played the owner Matteo Cancelleri19-year-old offensive winger from Hellas Verona. Simon Canstrelli, a 21-year-old Croton defender, was the protagonist of a trilogy. Pietro Pellegri and Lorenzo Colombo entered the second half.

Italy and Romania under 21 degrees 4-2

Italy (4-3-3): Turati (46 Russian); Ferrarini (46′ Cambiaso), Scalvini, Canestrelli (88′ Okoli), Quagliata (46 Parisi); Fagioli (62° Rovilla), Ricci (62° Cortinovis), Ranocchia (46° Esposito); Mulattieri (62 ′ Pellegri), Piccoli (46 ′ Vignato), Cancellieri (62 ′ Colombo). All.: Nicolato.

Romania U-21 (4-2-3-1): Buba (90° Genji); Țîrlea, Racovițan, Dragosin, Țicu (46′ Ispas); Albo, Deccan (66° Serban); Miculescu (66 ′ Pitu), Corbu, Popescu (75 ′ Munteanu); Stoica (90 degrees elle). Everyone.: Prato

Arbitro: H. Osmers

Target: 29, canstrelli (automatic), 41, rakovikan, 42, molatieri, 61 degrees, 68 degrees, 71 canstrelli