Time, live coverage and where to watch live tennis on TV

Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco) – Yannick Sinner It's great on red clay Monte Carlo He continues his journey by qualifying to the third quarter-finals Masters 1000 This season. After an excellent appearance with Repeats, 23 year old blue He also eliminated the German in two sets Struve. Now it's time for the quarter-finals on French clay where he will face the tennis player from South Tyrol Holger Ron. Danish world No. 7 managed to beat him Grigor Dimitrov (No. 9) in the tie-break of the third and decisive set after three and a half hours of play.

Sinner-Rune: When and where to follow the match

Challenge between Yannick Siner H holger ron, Valid for the quarter-finals ofATP Monte Carlo, will take place on Friday 12 April, at Rainier 3 Stadium, no earlier than 1pm. The Monegasque Masters 1000 quarter-final will be broadcast exclusively on television by Sky Sport on Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Tennis. (203) channels). It will also be possible to follow the match via live broadcast on Sky Go and NOW. Moreover, the live text broadcast will be available on the Tuttosport website.

Sinner-Rune, ex

Three precedents between Yannick Siner H Holger Ron With the Danish leading 2-1. The last meeting between the two was the success of South Tyrol in Nito ATP FinalsBut the Dane in last year's semi-finals, A Monte Carlo He overcame a set deficit and won 7-5 in the third set.