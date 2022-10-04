Sabrina Ferrelli, sad confession about children she never had: “I tried but…”

Actress Sabrina Ferrelli has revealed why she’s not having children: Here’s the whole truth.

no doubt Sabrina Ferrelli She is one of the most famous women in the Italian show business. Her career has run with great success since the 1980s, and she has since been juggling film and television. His work life is thriving, but what is known about his private life? Recently explained why He had no children.

In June she turned 58, but she remains one of the most beautiful and beloved actresses by the Italian public. with his talent and sensuality He created a character that is difficult to forget, and soon all Italians loved her. Over time, he showed that he has a multifaceted talent, not only acting in films and TV series, but also directing TV shows.

Undoubtedly one of the most famous You are yes Q Falezwhere he has served as a judge since 2019. Here he mainly cooperated with Maria de Filippi, who in addition to being a colleague is also a great friend. The two of them worked together too friendsone of the most famous programs of the blonde anchor.

But what do we know about love life?

Sabrina Ferrelli, Failed Motherhood

During her life, Sabrina Ferrelli had two very important relationships. The first was with the lawyer Andrea Peroniwith whom she was married from 2003 to 2005. The second, on the other hand, is current: since 2011, in fact, she has been happily married to the director Flavio Cattaneo.

However, none of these love stories were born sons. The movie star wanted to explain the reasons during “an interview to La Stampa. In fact, he stated that She had no desire to be a motherHe preferred to focus on other aspects of his life. He once tried to adopt, but it was unsuccessful.

“I always think about what I want, make choices, even risky choices, but I always respond with what I want. I didn’t feel like having children, I tried to adopt one, but no luck, in the end it went as it should and I did not come out of it with an illness. Comparisons with other people’s paths have never interested me. We should be happy with what we have […] I committed myself to determination, and what I didn’t have is because I didn’t want to“.