Evil strategy comes

After the rumors that Elari was going to demand 20 thousand euros of alimony for herself and 17 thousand euros for the children, the lawyer of the presenter of the Isola de Famoussi program spoke, saying a completely different fact. Let’s see what he said.

The truth about the maintenance of Elari Plassé appears

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about preserving plassi She was asking her ex-husband, Francesco Totti. 17 thousand euros for children And the 20 thousand To herself: These will be the numbers indicated by the Roman showgirl.

A few days later, not long Reply from Elari’s lawyerWho speaks on her behalf and clarifies the situation. What he says is completely different from the information that was echoed It becomes increasingly difficult to understand who is telling the truth and who is lying unabashedly.

A series of fake news has been published.as reported by Republica, Elari’s attorney at his inception.

Lawyer’s words

According to the lawman, Elari would not have asked for any kind of alimony for herself. Mrs. Elari Blasey He didn’t ask for any checks Self-support: not 20 thousand euros, not 10 thousand euros, not 1 euro.”.

Heavy advertising completely changes the cards on the table. If the truth is told by Elari and the attorney, then Francesco Totti would have shamelessly lied. But what is its purpose?

Some think he wants Defacing the image of the ex-wife And that maintenance is part of this destructive strategy.

A delicate situation where one of the ex-spouses will surely burn, already they have already burned themselves. Again, the facts told by the two partners are completely different.

a bit like the question betrayals: According to Totti’s story, the first to betray was Elari. Looks like the showgirl has been around for a long time Milano lover That he met repeatedly during his stay in the Lombard capital.

Her commitment as host of the reality show L’Isola dei Famosi kept her in Milan for several months, during which time Elari had developed a strong and solid extramarital relationship.

For its part, the presenter of the program has not yet made any statements. According to public opinion, he will be waiting to give exclusivity to very rightto speak freely and make your opinion heard in the hostess and friend’s living room Silvia Tovanen.

“This news is once again part of the A subtle additional procedural strategy of trying to make Mrs. Blasey transcend what is not.”So the lawyer concludes.