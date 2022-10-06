Campo 7 has opened in the San Siro area: – MI-LORENTEGGIO.COM

HINES TOGETHER WITH FIDAL LOMBARDIA TO BRING CHILDREN NEAR

sports

We start today with the first sports initiative in the former trotto region

Di San Siro: “Campo 7”, a new public space opened

For a year, it will remain open to schools in the area for a period of

Promote athletics in the city

Inauguration of “Campo 7” Two hundred elementary school children in the neighborhood participate in a sprint with the Olympic gold medalist. Filippo Turteau

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Milan, October 6, 2022 – “Campo 7”, the first initiative promoted by Hines, a global investment firm, opened today at Piazzale dello Sport in the San Siro district of Milan. Real estate development and management, as part of the cooperation that began with

FIDAL Lombardia (Italian Federation of Athletics) to bring children closer to sport and to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle in schools also through sport. With “Campo 7”, a project sponsored by the Municipality of Milan, a new public space for sporting use was born, created through the intervention of tactical urban planning that made it possible to redevelop the area, which had not been used for some time, and turn it into a real outdoor athletics field, Which will remain available to schools and citizens in the neighborhood for one year.

An unprecedented sprint that, during the opening, gave the possibility to more than 200

Primary school students Rades, Monte Baldo, Don Gnocchi and Dolce to run together

Filippo Tortto, the special guest of Campo 7, marks the beginning of a program of sports activities targeting schools in the neighborhood that will extend for the entire 2022-2023 school year, also thanks to the contribution of the Raptors Athletics School of Milan. 2

“Campo 7” is a long-term project aimed at promoting the practice of sports among children, as it is essential for the development of a greater sense of civics and at the same time an essential tool for promoting integration and opportunities for redemption, especially in contexts of more complex social networks.

Through the “Campo 7” project, Hines – engaged in the urban renewal of the Ex Trotto area as an investor and developer, through the Invictus Real Estate Fund managed by Prelios SGR – continues the process of revitalizing educational workshops and extracurricular activities that began with “Project Schools”, an initiative that reached during A little over a year to over 300 students in Town Hall 7. Also as part of the “School Project”, the floral horizon “One kilometer of biodiversity” opened in March 2022, from which today “Campo 7” began to come to life perfectly It was born from the creativity of painter and muralist Camila Valsini and created by young “Hard in the Paint” artists.

Martina Riva, Sports and Tourism Consultant and

Youth Policies in the Municipality of Milan; Mario Abadesa, Senior General Manager and Country Director, Hines Italy; Silvia Fossati, Mayor 7; Giovanni Mori, President of FIDAL

Lombardy. Marco Riva, President of the Regional Committee CONI Lombardy and Giorgio Zampetti,

General Manager of Legambiente, with which Hines is about to finalize an agreement

strategic partnership.

Mario Abadesa, CEO and Country President of Hines Italyhe has it

He commented: “Today opens a new season for Haines, dedicated to the promotion of sports in schools, as an essential lever to contribute to the formation of conscious and responsible citizens of the future. A goal we chose to pursue by activating long-term links and synergies with institutions, local administrations and the various realities involved in the territory. A virtuous model. From the cooperation we have been experimenting with satisfaction for more than a year with “Progetto Scuole” which we aim to expand to other partners in the coming months “Campo 7” is an important starting point for the cooperation process that started with FIDAL and a clear example of how creating new public spaces can contribute to Generating social value in the territory.

Martina Riva, Sports, Tourism and Youth Policy Advisor for the Municipality of Milan. He commented, “The Campo 7 project is one of those projects that you can’t help but support. Thanks to the redevelopment implemented by Hines and cooperation with FIDAL Lombardia, today’s area has been returned to the neighborhood and the city where boys, girls, girls and girls can play sports for free. In recent years, Due to the pandemic, about 25-35% of young people – depending on the age group – have stopped playing sports.This is a worrying fact that should prompt all working realities in the world of sport, starting with institutions, to commit to an increased determination to promote physical and sports activity for younger generations, from for their physical and psychological well-being. Sport is an unparalleled tool for personal growth and inclusion. We therefore welcome projects such as Campo 7, which restores value and social function to otherwise unused public spaces.”

Giovanni Mori, President of FIDAL Lombardia He commented, “It is a joy for us

FIDAL Lombardia participates in this wonderful and innovative project “Campo 7”, which is a combination

Participation, communication and promotion of sports and athletics. It was fun and interesting to meet the young people and their teachers in the neighborhood schools.”

Filippo Turteau

