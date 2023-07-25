Russia shoots down another US drone over Syria

A new episode of high voltage occurred Sky over Syria, a Russian fighter jet came dangerously close to an American drone, using signal flares to damage it. This phenomenon reflects The latest in a series of incidents between Russian and US military forces in the Middle East.

During the anti-ISIS mission last Sunday, A US MQ-9 Reaper drone It was approached by Russian jets, one of which began throwing flares, causing severe damage to the drone’s propeller. Regardless of the crash, the drone crew managed Bring it back to the base.

Lt. Gen Alex KrinkiewiczAir Force Central Command Commander, revealed concern For this incident, such behavior by a Russian fighter underlines that it jeopardizes the US mission to permanently defeat ISIS.

Footage of the incident, recorded by a drone, shows a Russian fighter Approaching from behind, the drone drops flares. This chapter recalls a similar incident March on the Black SeaA Russian Su-27 fighter jet attacked an American drone, damaging its propeller and forcing it to make an emergency landing in water.

Conflicts between Russian aircraft and US drones are on the rise Often in Syria. Both countries are conducting military operations in the country with different objectives: the United States is engaged in the fight against ISIS, while Russia supports the Assad regime.

General Mark MilleyThe chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said US investigators were trying to understand the reasons for Russia’s increased aggressive actions.

In an incident that happened On July 5, three Russian warplanes jammed three US drones flying over Syria, dropping flares and forcing drone pilots to maneuver to avoid attack. A similar incident occurred the next day, when another Russian fighter jet fired flares in front of a US MQ-9 drone on a mission against ISIS targets.

Alessio DiGiorgi