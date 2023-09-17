Rome municipality without staff, 9 thousand people missing: “Thus the city is collapsing”

Projects implemented by PNRR, construction sites should be monitored. Flow of pilgrims and tourists for the Jubilee. The extraordinary events that Rome prepares to host, the amount of normal work, the services that must be provided to citizens and the need for greater protection of the city. Crazy traffic, security, fight against various types of illegal activities and breaking the rules. The need to provide adequate services to Romanians, from schools to administrative procedures. But capital risks fall. There are few men (and women) who can cope with all this.

A Rome municipality without employees

In the organic structure of the Roma capital there is a shortage of almost 9 thousand units among administrators, technicians, teachers and guards. 8700 resources to be exact. They know this very well in the Palazzo Senatorio. A recent letter from Staff Councilor Andrea Gaddarci to Public Administration Minister Paolo Sangrilo. A request for help from the Georgia Meloni-led government to help the capital “function”. To make it better. There should be an exception to the hiring cap, a thousand cops already on the streets in anticipation of the holy year, and more funding to begin with.

Rome has a shortage of staff, teachers and police. The Capitol asks the government for help

Union plea: “Gualtieri asks for extraordinary funds”

“But the mayor also needs to come out clearly, someone who can report directly to the Parliament about the personnel and resources for Rome and make a greater commitment,” says RomaToday, the Romanian responsible secretary of Uil Fpl.

“The councillor’s demands are commendable and are in line with what our union has always stood for. This alone is enough to understand that Rome is not an ordinary city, it is the capital of Italy and it needs more resources, a recruitment plan and extraordinary funding. We have to deal with Pnrr construction sites, Jubilee and Expo 2030 candidacy, but this way, the city risks collapsing as far as user services are concerned”.

Yes, because new hires are not enough to cover the loss. “Retirements – Anconitani points out – almost a thousand per year, through other competitions, all employees who move towards central functions, where they can find more economic and professional satisfaction. In the municipality of Rome additional salary funds – insists the trade unionist – have crystallized since 2016, and this is the secondary bargaining reduces, which has created a great attraction among the employees.Don’t forget that many of them carry out their work in close contact with citizens and users, services with great responsibility and enormous workload.

How many employees are missing in the municipality of Rome?

Even the police from the competition are not enough to fill the gap

800 in the immediate future, maybe a thousand if we add a few places, police are coming from the ongoing competition. However, there is little to fill the gap. According to the regional law, in fact, the “white helmets” in Rome should be 9350, according to the organic plan planned by the municipality 8450, they are only 5200. “Every year – in Anconitani there are about 300. Who retires. You can think about hiring more, but other sectors are still not emerging. The blanket is very narrow. This is why we need new tools that are worthy of capital, which have different needs compared to other big cities. Gualtieri – it’s a sermon. — will make itself heard.”

