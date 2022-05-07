Resounding, Chelsea formalizes sale to Buhle: €5 billion!

London, England) – About 5 billion euros for Chelsea . This is the figure made by a group led by Todd Boehle, co-owner of Mlb dei Los Angeles Dodgers , is preparing to spend on Chelsea as part of a deal worth 4.25 billion pounds (equivalent to 5.2 billion dollars, specifically about 4.9 billion euros). To formalize the show is the same London club that is preparing to archive the era once and for all Abramovich . “Cuts – Explains a press release from “The Blues” – will target end of may Waiting for all necessary licenses.

club note

Chelsea Football Club Confirms that the terms of the acquisition of the company have been agreed upon by a new group of owners led by Todd Buhleand Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss – We read in a note from the “blues” –. Of the total investment, £2.5 billion will be used to purchase the club’s shares and this proceeds will be deposited in frozen bank account In the UK with the intent to donate 100% in Charityas confirmed by Roman Abramovich. Government approval will be required to transfer proceeds from the frozen UK bank account. Also, the new friends The proposal pledged an additional 1.75 billion pounds Investments in favor of the club. This includes investments in Stamford BridgeAnd the academy, the women’s team, the Kingsmeadow, and the ongoing funding of Chelsea Foundation. assignment – concludes the note – It should end at the end of May, subject to all necessary Regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time.”.