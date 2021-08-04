Olympics, McLaughlin gold, world record in 400 hurdles

400 more obstacles to shout about, still a world record that was overshadowed rather than defeated. Sidney McLaughlin outpaced defending champion Dalila Muhammad at 51″46, removing 44 cents from the previous limit she had set this season. The match is a very hot American derby in which Muhammad tries to intimidate her partner with a full start. But McLaughlin is still afloat and in The final beats his companion who is also well below the world record, stopping at 51 inches 58. Dutchman Fimke Paul is also very strong, finishing third with 52 inches 03 of the new European record, only succumbing in the final of the frenetic final McLaughlin. Not only the world record, it’s the fastest women’s 400 hurdles ever even as a podium complex as it happened among the men only 24 hours ago.This is the third world record to be obtained at the new National Stadium in Tokyo after Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas in the triple (15.67) and Norway’s Karsten Warholm in the 400 hurdles (45″ 94).