Renzi’s Bonus: Here’s all the news

April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022
€100 bonus (formerly Renzi bonus) up to some categories of workers, up to €100 which will be paid directly to salary. The 2022 budget law intervened in this regard, bringing important news: let’s find out together in the next article.

Program news Bonus 100 EUR (former Renzi bonus) in 2022 relates to some categories of workers: for these, the bonus will turn into deductible tax. For others, who are still eligible for it, the bonus remains unchanged from previous years.

Updates from Adjustment of personal income tax rateswhich, in view of the new thresholds set by the maneuver, will lead some beneficiaries to You no longer have Renzi’s bonus in your salary. But let’s dive into it together.

€100 bonus: This is who it will be in 2022

In what way was it established in Budget Law Will it affect Renzi’s previous bounty in 2022? the new personal income tax rates Provided that anyone who falls into the first category, i.e. those who have it, will still be a beneficiary of the reward Annual income less than 15,000 euros.

However, the income limit must also be lowered: those with income At least 8,174 euros per year. In addition, he can also benefit from his income exceeding 15 thousand euros but it must be less than 28 thousand.

Renzi’s bonus: what’s the news?

The The most important news related to the €100 bonus, under the new budget law, which changed the IRPEF rates. These four, instead of five, became the news for the recipients of bonuses and perks.

According to the new rates, with relative bowsThe reward will be due as follows:

  • Those with less than 28,000 euros in annual income will receive an additional 100 euros per month in paychecks;
  • Those with more than 28 thousand euros, but less than 35 thousand euros, will receive a bonus from 97 to 80 euros;
  • Those who have from 35 thousand to 40 thousand euros, will receive 80 to zero euros as a bonus.

