Regional elections in Sardinia, three centre-right leaders on stage. Meloni: “We will rule for five years”. Salvini: “Georgia and I are only one person”

“This government will last for five years. They can write whatever they want. For thirty years we have not been together by necessity but by choice Georgia MeloneyHe spoke on stage at the Cagliari fair for the final rally of the campaign Paolo Truzzo For the presidency of Sardinia. He was accompanied by the other two leaders of the main majority parties, Salvini and Tajani. The prime minister and head of the FdI said: “We have stopped spending citizens' money to pay those who do not work, we have given money to those who work and companies to hire permanent workers. We have concentrated resources on working mothers. Freedom is not being called 'presidential', it is not giving up on your desires, We guarantee it.” FdI leader attacks centre-left candidate Alessandra Today For a given interview Republic: “I read an enlightening interview with the presidential candidate of Camp Largo, in which he said that Sardinian citizens should elect him for 'anti-fascism'. What can I say, a complex and innovative plan.

Further Matteo SalviniFrom the platform in Cagliari, the majority denied that there were tensions: “And a few newspapers, Courier oh Republic, try to push Georgia and me away, the more we move forward together, the more we are five years perfect as a person, not a minute less. They are trying to argue with us – continued the Northern League secretary – to confirm that they are not a political alliance. In Georgia I did not find an ally and a great Prime Minister, but a friend. And in politics it makes a difference.” The infrastructure minister also commented on the Rome Prosecutor's Office investigation into the Straits Bridge and the new highway code.

The leader of Forza Italia also spoke of unity Antonio Tajani: “We are all united, I feel sorry for the Left and the Left press, but we get along very well,” said the Foreign Minister. “And we will get along with love – underlined Tajani – and win the regional elections in Marche, Abruzzo, other regions and in Europe. Nobody is afraid of us because we are reliable and responsible”.

The Democratic Secretary mentioned about the rally. Ellie Schleinwho commented in a note: “I was surprised that Giorgia Meloni” went to Sardinia “to hold a regular rally against the opposition without demanding any result. In Sardinia “they made a disaster, they knew it very well, they changed the candidate at the last minute, hiding behind Trousseau, who is also in Cagliari. caused confusion”.