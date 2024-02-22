Rain and snow on the way, a polar cyclone will hit Italy from Thursday 22nd; details

The weather will deteriorate significantly in the next few days

Heavy rain and lots of snow are due to return to Italy due to a true polar cyclone. After a long period characterized by unusually mild weather and a near-constant atmosphere, the season is moving towards something a little more atmospheric for the calendar. It will be a serious disturbance, which will mark a turning point in the climate of our country, whose arrival is expected. Thursday, February 22Starting from the northern regions.

Predictions

A p We will see a clear change in atmospheric conditions from the morning of Thursday, February 22 : The sky will be full of clouds from first light in the morning and the first rainfall will be affected. The Alps No PrealpsThe Liguria and various regions Trivanetto. Focus will also be key NeveIn the Alpine mountains, initially at a relatively medium altitude, expected between 1300 and 1400 meters, temperatures are still very low compared to seasonal norms.

In the afternoon and evening, bad weather will continue to rage more or less in the same areas, with snow showers intensifying, reaching an average of 1000 meters and extending to increasingly lower altitudes.

Friday, February 23 will be a very important week A significant deterioration in weather conditions, especially in the northeastern regions and with a rapid extension of bad weather to the central Tyrrhenian regions and the associated Apennine regions.

In detail, heavy rain awaits us there Veneto e Friuli Venezia GiuliaAs well as on Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria And the same at the end of the day Campania.

In the Central and Eastern Alps, between 900 and 1000 m altitude, careful monitoring of snowfall at lower altitudes is necessary inland in the afternoon and evening.

trend

At this time, there is little chance of improvement in the weather because of totality Weekend Characterized by a stubbornness Cyclone cycleMost of the country is prepared to maintain generally unsettled weather.

He spoke about these issues Lorenzo TediciSite Meteorologist www.iLMeteo.itWe asked Clarifications on expected deterioration in coming days.

A firmer 'less warm' air mass has been confirmed compared to the last 10 days from distant polar extraction: from Thursday 22 February, this crisp air will descend from Scotland towards Italy.

What happens to polar cyclones?

After a sunny and mild Wednesday, barring the last few showers in the south, Thursday will start with some rain in the northwest: moving quickly towards Triveneto: snow is expected in the Alps at medium altitudes above 1400 in February. 1500 meters.

When will the hurricane peak?

The highlight of the storm will come on Friday, when distant polar separation will push the ice sheet downwards and reach the Apennines. A demon's tail wagging…

Will there be a lot of snow?

In the central-eastern Alps the snow is very heavy, more than half a meter in 24 hours! A very unsettled and windy start to the weekend, with precipitation reaching the center and parts of the south.

What will the weather be like on Saturday?

Strong winds with cyclonic circulation, rain and snow in the mountains from north to south are still expected on Saturday.

What are the predictions for Sunday?

On Sunday, the worst weather will be concentrated in the south, according to confirmed first forecasts, but a closed front will bring events to the north in an even cooler environment.

Conclusion?

As mentioned, we'll get the tail end of a winter that doesn't go beyond brief phases: droughts in Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria and Piedmont are a ghostly signature of the 2023-24 winter.

Now, at the end of the season, the polar cyclone will try to bring back some aspects of February, with lots of snow in the Alps and a drop in temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius and, above all, smoke-washing rain, capable of cleaning the polluted air.