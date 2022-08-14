August 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Previsioni per Ferragosto

Mid-August, Monday August 15 Strong thunderstorms and African anticyclones; Areas at risk of rain »ILMETEO.it

Noah French August 14, 2022 2 min read

Weather: Mid-August, Monday August 15 with strong thunderstorms and African anticyclones; Rain prone areas

Forecast for FerragostoImportant updates on the Ferragosto party view! The latest weather forecast paints a clear picture for the day Monday, August 15: Indeed, a divided Italy awaits with storm turbulence on one side and a new advance of a warm African anticyclone on the other.

By extending our view to the entire European chessboard, let’s see how one develops in the coming days. A powerful depression in Northern Europe Driven and fed by cooler and more unstable currents of Atlantic origin. In essence, this is an organized disturbance after a very long time (months), which will move its center of gravity southwards, affecting a part of our country.

Given the type of configuration, there is more at stake than this storm attack will be parts North and part of the center; Attention, because we do not exclude the possibility that the expected strong differences between completely different air masses and large energy potentials (derived from the very high temperatures of our oceans) Extreme weather events (hail, flash floods, high winds), as recent news unfortunately reminds us.

In detail, from Monday afternoon, August 15We expect Temporary First of allAlpine ArchLater in extension, but scattered and irregular, even in Evening in the plains of Lombardy and the local Veneto. By evening, some aftershocks may reach Tuscany and Lazio and Umbria (storms are also possible in Rome).

Other parts of Italy speak differently Anti-Africanism will expand further in the Mediterranean region, supported by boiling air coming directly from the heart of the Sahara desert. In these areas, it is reasonable to expect a lot for August 15 the sun With maximum temperatures rising rapidly above 34°C in the afternoon hours.

See also  Super green bass for a month? No, Extension until March 31 - Il Tempo Approved

Mid-August: Strong thunderstorms in Mid-NorthMid-August: Strong thunderstorms in Mid-North

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

From flat tax to financial peace, here are the parties’ proposals on taxes

August 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

If Leta copied Melonie now

August 13, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Elections: So far 61 symbols have been issued in Ministry of Home Affairs – Politics

August 13, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Mid-August, Monday August 15 Strong thunderstorms and African anticyclones; Areas at risk of rain »ILMETEO.it

August 14, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Romanian actress who died at the age of 84

August 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

How much did Salvatore Aranzola pay?

August 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA is sick of childish jokes about Uranus

August 14, 2022 Karen Hines