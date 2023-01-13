Redfall, Forza Motorsport release date and Game Pass news? – Multiplayer.it

After yesterday’s announcement, the possibilities are beginning to unfold details on the contentsXbox Developer_Directthe presentation event by Microsoft that should contain news about the major Xbox Game Studios games that will arrive in the first part of 2023, including possible Xbox Game Pass news And Redfall and Forza Motorsport release dates.

For the latter, the information seems to come directly from Microsoft’s German division: the article about the Developer_Direct announcement by Microsoft Germany seems to have gone into more detail to report some of the content of the event.

As The Verge’s Tom Warren reports, based on a report from Klobrille, part of the press release clearly states “announcing for the first time the release dates for great Xbox titles arriving in the coming months, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends.” and Redfall.”

This information was already expected during the event, but it is still nice to receive confirmation, although it may still be an error on the part of Microsoft’s German division, since the original English-language article does not report these details.

The other question is about Xbox Game Pass: in fact, the official Twitter account for the Microsoft service posted the following message, in the hours following the Developer_Direct announcement.

“Believe me guys, you shouldn’t miss it,” the Xbox Game Pass account wrote, reporting on the animation introducing the new Presentation event. Obviously, it could be a simple reference to a generally important event for Xbox, but it is likely that during the presentation there will also be room for other announcements regarding Game Pass.

It’s true that when talking about first party games for Xbox Game Studios, it’s obvious that they’re all titles hit the catalog on Xbox Game Pass, but it’s also possible that More games are coming to the catalog in January 2023considering that communications on these are still scarce, with only three titles announced so far and more than that already known (with others coming out practically silently), although they are certainly of a high standard.

Developer_Direct is scheduled for January 25, 2023 at 21:00 Italian time, and will provide information and details on various Xbox Game Studios games including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Following a new formula, it will be a game with more depth and direct communications from the developers, with no studio guests or hosts.