October 9, 2022

Serbia's dominance continues with wins for Brazil and USA

Noah French October 8, 2022 1 min read

We are moving faster and faster towards the end of the second phase Women’s Volleyball World Cup 2022, is underway between the Netherlands and Poland. In Poole E Italy was the first to win position, second goes to Brazil, which ends with twenty-three points. The South Americans had a quieter start in their last match of the group, dropping the first set 26-28. against Belgium, but then the reaction was severe. The next three quarters were dominated: 25-17, 25-11, 25-16.

More of the same and possibly more if Mazzanti’s Blues dominate Pool E Serbia, which also closes this second undefeated streak. Winning number nine comes as a disadvantage TurkeyThat Surrendered in three sets: 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-23) Score in favor of Balkan athletes. Also won in the same group AmericaSelf-imposed 3-2 (23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13) in Thailand.

