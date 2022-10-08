Serbia’s dominance continues with wins for Brazil and USA

We are moving faster and faster towards the end of the second phase Women’s Volleyball World Cup 2022, is underway between the Netherlands and Poland. In Poole E Italy was the first to win position, second goes to Brazil, which ends with twenty-three points. The South Americans had a quieter start in their last match of the group, dropping the first set 26-28. against Belgium, but then the reaction was severe. The next three quarters were dominated: 25-17, 25-11, 25-16.
More of the same and possibly more if Mazzanti’s Blues dominate Pool E Serbia, which also closes this second undefeated streak. Winning number nine comes as a disadvantage TurkeyThat Surrendered in three sets: 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-23) Score in favor of Balkan athletes. Also won in the same group AmericaSelf-imposed 3-2 (23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13) in Thailand.
