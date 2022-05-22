“Seats uprooted and nearby field cleared”

“Auctions of flags, bottles, coins, belts and various seats were snatched and thrown at the pitch and towards the opposing fans”.

TuttoNapoli.net

© Photo Niccol Pasta

The allegations against Neapolitan fans at the top of La Specia today come from the city of Ligurian. Newspaper City of La SpeciaIn his online edition he writes: “Over the next few days, after episodes of disruption during the Spezia-Napoli match, damage to the Picco Stadium will occur. In the eleventh of the first half, at the height of the mutual eruption of smoke bombs between the guest division and Karwa Pisina, which was occupied by a few hundred Neopolitans, the invasion of the field of Karva Pisina, where there were many home fans, including several families. Thus the game was interrupted. It took a few minutes for the police to restore order, while some home fans from Karwa Farovia entered the field and were immediately reminded by La Specia’s soldiers. In the coming days, video surveillance of the video surveillance system to identify the protagonists. Meanwhile, at the end of the game, in front of the guest section, there is the rubbish of a long minute of madness. Auctions of flags, bottles, coins, belts and various seats were snatched and thrown at the pitch and towards the opposing fans. But the commotion also affected the nearby “Alessandro Montagna” playground, where cars of those who were out for races with large crowds were parked. The remains are written on the walls and in piles of rubbish – especially glass bottles and paper – but, on a casual Sunday, a clear sign of those who have met their needs where families come to walk and play.“.