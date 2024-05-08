See the Milky Way in 8K video – stunning resolution

The Atacama skies feature a night sky view: Here’s the Milky Way as you’ve never seen it before in a wonderful video

this Video in 8K resolution It takes us to one of the best places in the world to view milky way To the naked eye: Atacama Desert in Chile (House of Very large telescope Not by chance). The alternation between day and night takes us on an amazing journey to this place. However, this region of Chile is characterized by freezing temperatures, altitudes of up to 5,000 metres, salt lakes and glacial slopes, but it is undoubtedly one of the regions To visit At least once in a lifetime. In the meantime, enjoy this journey and dream:

Some information about our galaxy

All the stars in the Milky Way revolve around Giant black hole At the center of the galaxy, which is estimated to be four million times more massive than our galaxy Shoe. Fortunately, it is a safe distance from Earth, about 28,000 light-years away. Our galaxy (100,000 light-years in diameter) is one of countless billions in the universe, each containing millions, or often billions, of its own stars. The Milky Way Galaxy rotates along a single galactic orbit Average speed is about 828,000 km/h. It takes our solar system about 230 million years to complete one orbit around the galactic center.

Local group

Our galaxy is part of Local groupIt is a “neighborhood” about 10 million light-years long, and consists of more than 30 galaxies bound together by gravity. Apart from our galaxy, the largest of this group is… AndromedaWhich runs with the Milky Way Galaxy (about four billion years ago). there milky way To the Greeks, it represented the milk that Hera lost while breastfeeding Hercules, which spilled into the sky. In fact, Hercules had a son Zeus And from humans Ambush Who, fearing revenge from the wife of the King of the Gods, abandoned him immediately after his birth. Here is the full text of the article.

