PS5 Pro and new Xbox series in 2023/24, says hardware manufacturer TCL Technology – Nerd4.life

During a conference, hardware company TCL . Technology claim it PS5 Pro and new models from Xbox Series They should arrive in 2023/24. You can see the photos below, showing a slice of the event.

As was indicated, console “half generation”, which is now known as the PS5 Pro and the “new” Xbox series. Technically a target resolution should be 2160p and 60/120 fps in display, but with output up to 8K and 60/120 fps. The GPU should be the RX7700XT.

Now, should we take this TCL Technology chip as a surefire announcement for the new consoles? Obviously not. It’s entirely possible that TCL’s has more than one Guess, which is an estimate based on the time elapsed between the start of a generation and the arrival of “half generation”. As in the case of PS4 and Xbox One, the new PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X will arrive three / four years after the release of the original consoles.

Also considering that more than a year after the beginning of the generation it is still difficult to recover Basic versions of keyboardsWith so many players chasing bundles and limited availability, we don’t think there’s a way to suggest new models, even more powerful and expensive.

There are a lot of rumors about the PS5 Pro, and one of the latest claims is that it will provide twice the power of the PlayStation 5.