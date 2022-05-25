Digital Foundry tests Microsoft’s weakest console, does it adapt to modern games? – Multiplayer.it

digital foundry Procedure New tests on Xbox One, in order to understand whether Microsoft’s weakest console can still – after years – allow fans to play modern games. As always, he also shared a custom video that you can find below.

Xbox One (Not the One S, beware the difference) It was released in 2013 and it officially supports even the latest games, like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 2042, which struggle to maintain decent performance even on platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X.

According to Digital Foundry, the original Xbox One could practically deliver Two types of results: Some games are all fine, with some small limitations, while others suffer badly from the console’s limited power and don’t reach their performance goals.

For example, with Forza Horizon 5 and Grid Legends There are some problems, but even at high speed, the two driving games maintain a good frame rate. The accuracy and FPS are clearly not on par with Microsoft’s latest consoles, but you can’t complain.

However, there are games in which there is a file frame rate It is quite low even in not very difficult scenes, with normal stutter. Examples include Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Elden Ring, and Tales of Arise.

It is clear that judgments were made after the performance of the gods Comparisons to Xbox One S., which can be based on 7.1% higher strength. The latest console is able, in the example reported with Tales of Arise, to suggest another two to four frames. On the other hand, games like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 don’t show any noticeable improvements. In short, if the game supports dynamic resolution, then the frame rate is identical between the two consoles.

As for the DownloadsXbox One is very slow on average, and Xbox One S can improve times by up to 35% (Forza Horizon 5). However, there are titles with slight differences, like The Ascent which runs from 162.7 seconds to 160.0 seconds, or Cyberpunk which goes from 50.0 seconds to 49.2 seconds. However, in this case, Digital Foundry states that part of the difference can also be linked to the fact that the console used as a test has many years of use on its shoulders.

Then it is indicated with Switch to cross gamesDesigned primarily for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One is facing a difficult situation. For example, Call of Duty Vanguard performs significantly worse on Xbox One than Call of Duty Modern Warfare, despite being games just a year away. Battlefield 2042 also offers worse performance than Battlefield 5. Xbox One is probably a “second-class citizen” by now and developers are optimizing games less for such devices, especially considering it sold less than its PS4 rival.

Finally, Digital Foundry says the best solution for Xbox One players right now is to opt for the Xbox Series S, which isn’t that expensive and lets you play cross-generational games in higher, if not extreme, quality.