May 26, 2022

We have detected a mysterious wave near the center of the Earth, and scientists need to understand it

If you think that our planet is now completely known and devoid of mysterious areas, then you are very mistaken. There is a large part of the world that is mysterious and dangerous and there is no one in it: the inside.

Recently, a group of scientists discovered a new type of magnetic wave that sweeps across the surface of our planet’s core every seven years.

Grenoble Alps University

“Geophysics have long theorized about the existence of such waves, but they were thought to occur on time scales much longer than those shown by our research,” says geophysicist Nicolas Gillet of Grenoble Alpes University in France.

“Magnetic field measurements from Earth-based instruments suggested that there was some sort of wave motion, but we needed the global coverage that measurements from space provide to reveal what’s really going on.”

Basically, the magnetic field keeps us alive. Imagine it as a kind of protective bubble that surrounds the planet and protects us from external radiation. This shield is constructed from the core of the earth and is not static, it fluctuates in strength, size and shape. We don’t understand many of its properties but we do know that it gradually weakens over time.

Studying these magnetic waves allows us to better understand their nature and functioning.

“The magnetic waves are likely caused by turbulence deep within Earth’s fluid core, possibly related to the floating plumes,” Gillett says.

“Our research suggests that there may be other similar waves, possibly with longer durations, but their discovery depends on further research.”

