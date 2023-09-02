September 2, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Progetto Giovani Cantù Today the PGC opens its doors to the cry “Play with us!”

Progetto Giovani Cantù Today the PGC opens its doors to the cry “Play with us!”

Lorelei Reese September 2, 2023 1 min read

In the afternoon the first two days of recruitment required for the Brianza club

Progetto Giovani Cantù In the afternoon, the first two days of recruitment required by the Brianza Club.

Progetto Giovanni Cantou training today at the gym in Via Colombo in Cantou for births between 2011 and 2018, the second event will be on Saturday 9/9

Progetto Giovani Cantù opens its doors to new talent and has just today organized the first two dates with its “Gioca con noi”, a series of training courses aimed at those born between 2011 and 2018 who wish to join its teams. Both lifts will take place in the middle school gymnasium at Via Colombo in Kanto from 2-6.30pm. Those interested can pre-register on the appropriate page at the link: https://www.pgccantu.it/gioca-con-noi/

These two are the history of PGC Levers: Play with us!

Saturday, September 2nd: at middle school in Via Colombo, Kanto

  • 2-3.30 pm Classes 2011-2012
  • 15.30-16.30 Vintage 2017-2018
  • 16.30. 17.30 years 2015-2016
  • 5.30-6.30pm 2013-2014

Saturday 9 September; At middle school in Via Colombo in Kanto

  • 2-3.30 pm Classes 2011-2012
  • 15.30-16.30 Vintage 2017-2018
  • 16.30. 17.30 years 2015-2016
  • 5.30-6.30pm 2013-2014

See also  Five classic, critically acclaimed animated films hit theaters across the United States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Belen Rodriguez, photos with Elio are a marketing strategy: that’s why

September 2, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Culture is free, what do you see on the third of September?

September 2, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Branko’s predictions for tomorrow, September 1, 2023: Aries, Pisces, Gemini, Capricorn

September 1, 2023 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Progetto Giovani Cantù Today the PGC opens its doors to the cry “Play with us!”

September 2, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A new fantastic panorama of Mars has been released by Curiosity! Watch the video in 8k

September 2, 2023 Karen Hines
6 min read

La Liga: Where to watch La Liga

September 2, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Redfall will become a game over time, as promised by Betheda who replicated 60fps on Xbox

September 2, 2023 Gerald Bax