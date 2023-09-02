Progetto Giovani Cantù Today the PGC opens its doors to the cry “Play with us!”

In the afternoon the first two days of recruitment required for the Brianza club

Progetto Giovanni Cantou training today at the gym in Via Colombo in Cantou for births between 2011 and 2018, the second event will be on Saturday 9/9

Progetto Giovani Cantù opens its doors to new talent and has just today organized the first two dates with its “Gioca con noi”, a series of training courses aimed at those born between 2011 and 2018 who wish to join its teams. Both lifts will take place in the middle school gymnasium at Via Colombo in Kanto from 2-6.30pm. Those interested can pre-register on the appropriate page at the link: https://www.pgccantu.it/gioca-con-noi/

Saturday, September 2nd: at middle school in Via Colombo, Kanto

2-3.30 pm Classes 2011-2012

15.30-16.30 Vintage 2017-2018

16.30. 17.30 years 2015-2016

5.30-6.30pm 2013-2014

Saturday 9 September; At middle school in Via Colombo in Kanto