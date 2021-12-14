December 14, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gf Vip 6, some Vippons are officially communicating if they will stay in the reality show

Gf Vip 6, some Vippons are officially communicating if they will stay in the reality show

Lorelei Reese December 14, 2021 2 min read

in a loop GF VIP 6 It aired last Friday on Canale 5, Alfonso Signorini call Fibonine The final of this version of the reality show on Channel Five It will be held on the 14th of March.

News that drew the attention of competitors to their unpreparedness, who after reflection had to choose what to do and then decide whether to stay indoors or return to their loved ones.

Speaking of tonight Alfonso Signorini do it for some Fibonine It was the fateful question and expression of their choice ManuelAnd luluAnd KatiaAnd mirjanaAnd Jianmaria e Francesca.

Manuel Deciding to continue his adventure on the ground, he agreed to stay in the game. The same decision was made before Katia RicciarelliShe said she wanted to have more fun so she chose to stay home.

Also lulu He decides to continue his journey back home and this time he will also be by his side ManuelWith whom he has found great harmony in the past few days.

mirjanaAfter getting a ticket back home, she decided to move on and dedicate her trip to her son Nicola. Also Jianmaria He chose to stay and made it clear that he owed it to all the people who had always believed in him.

Francesca CiprianiInstead, she decided to leave the house due to some health issues that force her to undergo medical examinations.

Carmen Russo She chose to stay at home as she saw her daughter’s video message Maria and her husband Enzo Paolo Turchi It gave her the right serenity to continue her path in reality TV.

See also  Video of the new song "Writing on the Wall"!

finally too Geocas Casilla He decided to stay on the program, after he tried to prank Alfonso by telling him that he was leaving the game.

As for the rest of the contestants, they will announce their selection in the episode that will be broadcast on Friday evening.

You may also be interested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Robert Lewis, Batista Scoggia and Bobo Vieri

December 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Rumors (crazy) from the top Mediaset – Libero Quotidiano

December 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Embarrassment from Telethon, misunderstanding between Mara Venier and Paolo Belli: No, that’s not all

December 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

United States, topless banned on the beach: Appeal reaches the Supreme Court

December 14, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

US: House accuses attack on Congress of ex-White House chief of staff outrage

December 14, 2021 Noah French
5 min read

Retired at 62 (but with less money)

December 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip 6, some Vippons are officially communicating if they will stay in the reality show

December 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese