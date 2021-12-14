Gf Vip 6, some Vippons are officially communicating if they will stay in the reality show

in a loop GF VIP 6 It aired last Friday on Canale 5, Alfonso Signorini call Fibonine The final of this version of the reality show on Channel Five It will be held on the 14th of March.

News that drew the attention of competitors to their unpreparedness, who after reflection had to choose what to do and then decide whether to stay indoors or return to their loved ones.

Speaking of tonight Alfonso Signorini do it for some Fibonine It was the fateful question and expression of their choice ManuelAnd luluAnd KatiaAnd mirjanaAnd Jianmaria e Francesca.

Manuel Deciding to continue his adventure on the ground, he agreed to stay in the game. The same decision was made before Katia RicciarelliShe said she wanted to have more fun so she chose to stay home.

Also lulu He decides to continue his journey back home and this time he will also be by his side ManuelWith whom he has found great harmony in the past few days.

mirjanaAfter getting a ticket back home, she decided to move on and dedicate her trip to her son Nicola. Also Jianmaria He chose to stay and made it clear that he owed it to all the people who had always believed in him.

Francesca CiprianiInstead, she decided to leave the house due to some health issues that force her to undergo medical examinations.

Carmen Russo She chose to stay at home as she saw her daughter’s video message Maria and her husband Enzo Paolo Turchi It gave her the right serenity to continue her path in reality TV.

finally too Geocas Casilla He decided to stay on the program, after he tried to prank Alfonso by telling him that he was leaving the game.

As for the rest of the contestants, they will announce their selection in the episode that will be broadcast on Friday evening.