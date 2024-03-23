Private sector employment in Friuli Venezia Giulia will decrease in 2023: -4,200 (-2.6%)

In 2023 number Employment in Friuli Venezia Giulia In the private sector (excluding domestic workers and agricultural workers) it decreased by 2.6% compared to the same period of the previous year (about 4,200 fewer). The former province of Pordenone accounts for the largest deficit (-6.4%), followed by Udine (-4.9%). On the contrary, the Julian and Isonzo regions show positive dynamics (+3% and +3.7%, respectively). This was announced by Ires Fvg researcher Alessandro Russo, who reformulated the INPS data.

Types of contracts

The 2023 result was affected by a significant decrease in the number of new temporary employment contracts (-13.8%, equivalent to more than 4,500 fewer units), possibly related to the slowdown in several manufacturing activities in the provinces of Udine and Pordenone (in the provinces of Udine and Pordenone). However, the difference between Gorizia and Trieste was definitely positive.) Permanent employment shows a contraction, albeit limited (-3.8%, 890 less), with the exception of the province of Trieste (where there was an increase of +2.3%). It is also worth noting It decreases Of the number of new employment relationships in the field of vocational training for young people (-8.3%, equivalent to -611, located throughout the Region). On the contrary, significant increases were observed in intermittent employment contracts (+8.5% in the region and +21.1% in the province of Pordenone), widely used in the context of accommodation services, restaurants and retail trade. The trend in fixed-term and seasonal employment is essentially stable (+0.5% in both cases).

Reports in management

In 2023, a decrease in new temporary appointments can be observed in almost all Italian regions (overall change is -6.5%), with the exception of Lazio (+7.1%) and Puglia (+8%). Fvg is one area where this trend has been particularly negative and is only concentrated in Udine provinces (-22.9%) and bordenone (-19.4%). This is a type of contract under which a specially licensed company hires workers to work temporarily for other companies. During the period under consideration, temporary employment decreased, especially among women (-17.7%, compared to -10.5% among men). Moreover, the decline affected Italian workers to a greater extent (-14.9%, compared to -11.9% of foreigners). New employment relationships for people over 50 years old decreased to a lesser extent (-8.8%) compared to other age groups. Finally, with regard to contract types, there was a less pronounced decline in permanent employment (-10.9% versus -14% for fixed-term contracts). This is called staff leasing, a phenomenon that has been increasing in recent years, even if it still concerns a relatively limited number of workers. In 2022, according to the latest available data, there were just over 4,700 workers in the region, out of a total of about 32,000 temporary workers; Just four years ago, in 2018, their number was less than a third (about 1,300).

Voluntary resignation

In 2023, terminations of employment contracts decreased more than employment (from 156,591 to 148,846, equivalent to -4.9%). Voluntary resignation of workers is the main reason for the interruption of permanent employment relations. In 2014, resignations accounted for just under half of the terminations of permanent contracts, starting from 2021 their incidence has steadily exceeded 75% and in 2023 it was equal to 77.8% (even if there was a slight decrease in absolute value, equal to -2.2). %). Terminations of an economic nature have increasingly less weight, from around 40% in 2014 to values ​​close to 10% in recent years. However, over time, disciplinary dismissals of permanent workers have increased (from 2.5% of the total in 2014 to 5.3%) currently.

