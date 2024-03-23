Dear Alimony, How does this affect Easter for Italians? This number is impressive

High spending weighs heavily on Italians' pockets all year round, but at Easter it will reach impressive levels.

There are only a few days left until Easter and many people are already busy organizing the menu for Easter brunch and Easter Monday and buying pigeons and chocolate eggs for relatives and friends.

While shopping, Many have noticed how high the prices of many products areAlso in common use, It increased. High spending in recent years has a big impact on Italians' pockets, and it will also do so at Easter, greatly affecting consumers' purchases and choices.

How much will higher spending affect Italian Easter?

In 2024, the cost of food will rise by 4%: The high cost will have a significant impact on purchases this Easter that is about to arrive.

According to Astuente estimates, Italians will spend more than two billion euros on Easter lunchThat is an increase of one billion compared to last year. Above all, the prices of basic necessities are rising: +46.2% for olive oil, +14.9% for potatoes, and +11.1% for fresh fruit. Not to mention typical Easter products, such as sheep, goat and cured meat, which saw their prices rise by 3.8%.

Chocolate egg prices have also risen, and dove prices have thankfully remained stable, according to Codacons. It won't be any better for those eating in a restaurant on Easter: Their total spending is expected to reach 430 million euros. Even those who are thinking of moving away from home for the Easter holidays will be in for a bad surprise, because airfare prices have also risen (there is talk of +13.1% for national flights and +5.7% for flights to European destinations).

According to Asutente estimates, train prices also rose by 5.9% in March 2024. As for hotel and motel costs, rates rose by 6.9%, while prices for other accommodation facilities and bed and breakfasts rose by 9.1%.

What's amazing is that even those who plan to visit monuments and museums will spend 3.9% more than last year. In short, high spending will have a big impact on Italians' pockets this Easter, further exacerbating the economic crisis that many families have already been experiencing for some years.