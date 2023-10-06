October 6, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Prime Video reveals an unreleased clip from the heist series Everybody Loves Diamonds

Prime Video reveals an unreleased clip from the heist series Everybody Loves Diamonds

Mirabelle Hunt October 6, 2023 1 min read

Editorial Board Thursday 5 October 2023, 4.31pm

Prime Video via Cinefilos.it Reveals an unreleased clip from series theft Everyone loves diamonds, The new series Heist stars Kim Rossi Stewart, Anna Foglietta, Gian Marco Tognazzi, Carlotta Antonelli, and Leonardo Ledi, with Rupert Everett and Malcolm McDowell in the role of Khan.

In these exclusive photos, Leonardo Notarbartolo, played by Kim Rossi Stewart, struggles to recognize the value of diamonds. He will be aided in his mission by an exceptional mentor, the expert diamond cutter Levi (Elijah Shelton), who will do his best with rigor and a touch of malice to introduce him to the world of the World Diamond Center. New original Italian series starting October 13th exclusively on Prime Video.

The international cast also includes Johan Heldenberg, Senof Makudi Lund, Remo Girone, Jan Janssens, Issam Daqqa, Pieter van den Bijgen, Elia Shelton, Slavko Subin and Athaya Mokonzi. The Italian original series is inspired by the “Antwerp Coup” of 2003, which international media defined as “the world’s largest diamond heist”, and will be available from October 13 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. the world.

See also  United beat Aston Villa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Massimo Giannini will not be manager of La Stampa: he will be replaced by Andrea Malagutti

October 5, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Trubin liked Inter very much: “Sommer? No, the person chosen to be his mother hen was someone else.”

October 5, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Fedez case in Belve, Tapiro d’Oro in Fagnani: the reason

October 5, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Prime Video reveals an unreleased clip from the heist series Everybody Loves Diamonds

October 6, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Sony PlayStation has confirmed a data breach involving nearly 7,000 employees

October 6, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

“There were fragments of a grenade…”: Putin revealed about Prigozhin

October 6, 2023 Samson Paul
1 min read

The Ryder Cup shed burns

October 5, 2023 Noah French