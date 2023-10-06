Prime Video reveals an unreleased clip from the heist series Everybody Loves Diamonds

Prime Video via Cinefilos.it Reveals an unreleased clip from series theft Everyone loves diamonds, The new series Heist stars Kim Rossi Stewart, Anna Foglietta, Gian Marco Tognazzi, Carlotta Antonelli, and Leonardo Ledi, with Rupert Everett and Malcolm McDowell in the role of Khan.

In these exclusive photos, Leonardo Notarbartolo, played by Kim Rossi Stewart, struggles to recognize the value of diamonds. He will be aided in his mission by an exceptional mentor, the expert diamond cutter Levi (Elijah Shelton), who will do his best with rigor and a touch of malice to introduce him to the world of the World Diamond Center. New original Italian series starting October 13th exclusively on Prime Video.

The international cast also includes Johan Heldenberg, Senof Makudi Lund, Remo Girone, Jan Janssens, Issam Daqqa, Pieter van den Bijgen, Elia Shelton, Slavko Subin and Athaya Mokonzi. The Italian original series is inspired by the “Antwerp Coup” of 2003, which international media defined as “the world’s largest diamond heist”, and will be available from October 13 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. the world.