– A group of active lawyersUkraine The British government has requested an investigation into alleged links between Sheikh Mansour, owner of Manchester City, and Russia.

The complaint, sent to the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, seeks to ascertain whether Mansoor (who is also Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates) helped Russian businessmen move their assets to the Emirates after the invasion of the UAE.Ukraine.

The complainants chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from Moscow. If the British government confirms the Sheikh’s links to major Russian businessmen, Mansour will not be able to continue to hold shares in the football club, according to Premier League rules drawn up last March.

This has already happened for Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was forced to sell his Chelsea properties. “Sheikh Mansour is the owner of one of the UK’s leading football clubs and is a person who should be subject to reasonable scrutiny by the British government. For the avoidance of doubt, we are not accusing Mansour of any type of behaviour.

However, in light of publicly available evidence of the transfer of some Russian wealth to the UAE, we suggest that there are grounds for the UK government to investigate. City are currently under investigation by the Premier League for more than 200 breaches of the economic rules of the top division of football in Great Britain.