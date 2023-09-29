Paulo Fuchs is one of the most influential and important figures in the field of horoscopes: he is a television personality, who became so through his own series of “works” that depend on “deciphering” the events that occur in a specific historical period. , like October 2023 is about to start. As usual, all signs are examined, and it is actually possible to find a list format that leads each sign to “live” in a different month.

Paulo Fox’s predictions for October 2023 are therefore controversial, but specifically with regard to specific signs as usual. Which is more or less fortunate?

Below is a kind of real “report” rooted in the current context and actually obtained from the well-known astrologer.

Paulo Fox’s horoscope for October 2023: predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries – A moment divided in half for Aries, which in the first part will be similar to September but will slowly allow the profile to find a refined logic. Aries will just have to keep his impulsiveness at bay a little.

Taurus – Taurus will take advantage of, or may take advantage of, a big positive moment in love. This does not necessarily mean “news,” but it also means the continuation of positive conditions. If these items are present in limited quantities, Toro will be able to take care of the relationship.

cancer – Some personalities during the month tend to make the profile very tense. Cancer will certainly have to focus their efforts on multiple levels, giving importance to the business context in particular, which is often somewhat overlooked. Progress will be significant but not immediate.

Twins – Some possible and unwanted arguments by the sign will be “annoying” and will definitely lead to the first part of the month being perceived in a negative way. If he can do some “cleaning up” in his broader friendships, it will all be a win.

Lion – Good progress in love, precisely because he will regain some of his slightly “dissipated” magic over the past few weeks. However, chasing ancient conquests will not help, you will need to expand your horizons.

Bakr – A non-essential but important stage in the business, but no major steps forward are expected financially. Beware of “crazy” spending!

balance – Libra needs to be heard, and this will prompt some to “stand down” in different parts of the month. However, we should not judge before we do not know enough about personal situations.

the scorpion – Requires tremendous help in the conservative area: Scorpio tends to want to do everything alone, which is practically impossible and unexpected. But he also has to be able to juggle his different commitments.

Sagittarius – October will bring new things, but Sagittarius in general may be more intent on moving forward along paths already traveled. It can be good in any context but not in the workplace.

Capricorn – Not an ideal month for Capricorn, as new forms of potential stress surround it. The sign will need to find some balance before delving into important matters.

Aquarium – He needs some time to adapt to new rhythms, and this should lead to him becoming picky.

Fish – Conditions in the workplace for Pisces are excellent, with few concerns and plans that will move forward quickly in large-scale strikes. However, be careful not to “leave” your colleagues behind.