Mercury in Libra, an easier dialogue with a partner: your horoscope for today, Sunday, October 23

Blackbeard Tower today, Sunday, October 23

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Beware of the moon opposite Jupiter: you are called to keep business in order. Avoid any lightness, be focused, concrete and constructive. With Venus in the opposite direction, romantic relationships can be tangled and a bit confusing.

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

Thanks to the partner Uranus stationed in the sign, you will have the possibility of an unexpected good deal. Before you jump in, weigh all the pros and cons. You will receive useful job offers, and someone will be able to implement the desired changes.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Many of you will get to know foreign people nicely. You will be fascinated by ideas and habits completely different from your own. You will prove yourself in this profession, even if it involves taking on more responsibility.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

The moon in Libra is not in your favour, but you will still be able to banish intrusive people and place the right bets between the two of you. Mercury dissonant from Libra will create small obstacles in intellectual activities and study.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

With Jupiter in Trane, there could be a good economic recovery. Green Light for various operations, fashion shopping and real estate investments. If you intend to renovate the environment in which you live, Papa Giove will give you a precious hand.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Despite the numerous work commitments, until today everything is going well. In the family you can increase the atmosphere of complicity and mutual understanding. If you are single, you will have really satisfying encounters. You will rediscover the pleasure of seduction.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Mercury in the sign favors dialogue with a person of the heart. If you’re on your own, you’ll make conquests too thanks to knowing how to express yourself with the right words. The moon corresponding to Jupiter will make it necessary to clarify your thoughts about what you need to feel good.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

With the goddess of love in your sky, new and exciting love stories. Any initiative taken in the emotional sphere predicts success. important decisions. Venus are related to each other: you will abandon yourself to an emotional impulse that nurtures warmth and tenderness.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

With the contrast of Neptune in Pisces, weigh the plans. Do not give in to illusory enthusiasm and do not give credence to unreliable proposals. Don’t act motivated. In some situations, not thinking can cause you to feel a bit bored.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

A pleasant surprise will await you, thanks to the partner of Uranus, when you return home after work. It will fill you with enthusiasm and energy. Refrain from judging some questionable behavior of a family member, so as not to spoil relationships.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

With Mercury in a trio to Saturn in the sign and Jupiter in a sextile, look around to see what needs to be changed in the environment to improve it further. Trusted friends will give you the opportunity to compare and reflect on the choices you make in life.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

With Venus in Scorpio’s ally, there are potential successes also for those who work in contact with the public, and in sectors related to art and entertainment. Combat impending stress with a country walk or an outdoor exercise.

