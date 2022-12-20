December 20, 2022

Poste Italiane, applications are open throughout Italy for a new position of interest: details

Karen Hines December 20, 2022 2 min read

Poste Italiane has opened applications for a new important position. The search is open throughout the Italian territory

We publish new job offers every month Italian Post, a leading company in Italy in the postal and banking sector. The Italian company is often looking for workers to fill positions of various kinds. As we have mentioned in recent months, in fact, in addition to orders for postmen, the public company in our country is also looking for financial advisors, front-end numbers, operations managers and many other personalities, to be employed in one of the many offices located throughout Italy.

Sending your application to Poste Italiane is very simple: in fact, you just have to go to the company’s online portal and search for the positions offered. Just in the past few hours, a new application has been opened for those wishing to work in a well-known company. The search is open throughout Italy: therefore, all those who wish to participate in these selections can do so by submitting their application online. It is not specified where the candidate will work, but simply says “Italy”.

Poste Italiane: Details of the job offered

The roles offered, in this case, are that of Financial Advisors. The requirements for submitting your application are as follows: Excellent communication and rapport skills, excellent knowledge of the Office package, by which candidates must be able to plan and organize their activities effectively. The required qualification is a degree: the job offer is, in fact, addressed to “brilliant” graduates. However, the exact title is not specified: it is therefore open to all holders of an undergraduate degree.

For more information, the Poste Italiane recruiters suggest that you send your application from “work with us“From the site. In connection with the identified business needs, recruiters can contact the candidates and participate in the virtual recruitment day. During this day, the candidates, connected from their computers, will find out all the details related to the job being offered, and the selection process being carried out and the selection process to deal with it. The process which will start a few days after the presentation event.At the end of selection, successful candidates will be able to take part in a training and professional development course and will be able to be engaged on a staff contract.The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on 31st January 2023.For information on Another job being searched for, click the link below.

