Sales have started all over Italy, online stores are redeeming – the economy

Winter Sale 2023 at the beginning. End of season sales start today, the first major commercial date of the year, throughout Italy.

Despite the increased competition from the web, sales remain an event strongly associated with the in-store shopping experience. 89% of consumers who will engage in sales will purchase one or more products at a physical point of sale, while 59% will go online. Shops are preferred above all by over 35 (90%) and in the middle (92%).

Off to sales, redemption from shops to online sales







This is what emerged from the survey conducted for Fismo, the federation of specialist fashion stores Confesercenti, by Ipsos on a sample of 800 consumers. The survey showed strong interest from consumers: 72% declared their interest in buying at least one item on sale, with an average budget of around €160 per person. Another 23% will decide based on offers.