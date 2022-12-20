New Hyundai Kona: Elegance in Power

Looking forward to seeing him in the streets in the middle 2023 The Korean house reveals the design of the new generation of compact SUV Hyundai Kona. It is characterized by Sophisticated design Measurement: It is larger than the previous generation 435 cm long (15 cm more), an additional 2.5 cm wide, and a wheelbase that has grown by 6 cm. It will be available in four different versions: electric, full hybrid (HEV), with internal combustion engine and in the sporty N Line setup.

Unlike in the past, the Hyundai New development kuna Starting with the electric version, then adapting the design for other thermal and hybrid versions. All variants, while maintaining the same technological basis, have a distinctive style. in the part In front of me From the new Hyundai Kona stands out the light clusters, which are divided into two parts; At the top is a light strip that the house calls the Seamless Horizon Lamp that runs horizontally and embraces the entire bumper, and below that are the headlights. In the EV variant, the LED strip takes on the “pixel” characteristic of the Ioniq electric range. over there Side vision The Hyundai Kona stands out for its generous wheel arches with a rough plastic engineering design. by three quarters ass Also note the diagonal crease that connects the satin molding from the beltline to the spoiler. At the rear, the smooth horizon lamp was re-proposed, to which a brake light was added in the upper part, integrated into the spoiler moulding.

There are several stylistic elements that characterize the different versions of Hyundai Kona. The electric car, in addition to the pixel light signature, is distinguished by 19-inch alloy wheels with a pixel-inspired design and black moldings affecting the side mirror caps and roof. The ICE and HEV versions share the aggressive styling of black plastic bumpers and wheel arches. The N Line sports version differs, in addition to the mirrors and the roof in black (upon request), in the rear spoiler, the more aggressive design of the bumper and rear fascia, with the “wing” design, 19-inch rims, dual rear exhausts and a silver side skirt.

inside Hyundai Kona The designers adopted the principles of cleanliness and simplicity. The Physical controls are kept to a minimum And the dashboard is very simple and horizontally advanced. The system stands out with its dual 12.3-inch screens, one dedicated to the hardware and the other to the multimedia system. The lighting system contributes to the modern atmosphere. Order rationalization work has also been carried out. For example, the gear selector has been moved from the center console to behind the steering wheel, resulting in a cleaner, more streamlined design as well as ample additional storage space in the center tunnel.