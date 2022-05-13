Porsche Cayman “rocket” on the Nürburgring: impressive speed

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is the champion of the “full gas” track course on a historic circuit. Onboard video.

there 718 Cayman He is one of the best models Porsche. The standard model, in fact, in addition to offering a subtle and elegant design, is equipped with a 300-horsepower engine that allows it to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.1 seconds.

However, Mercedes-Benz also offers the same sports car in more extreme versions. Like GT4 RSwhich represents the pinnacle in terms of performance, thanks to the aerodynamic and technical configuration “reinforced” by several updates that the German brand itself developed in-house.

By already taking a look at it, you can guess the potential of this supercar, as evidenced by the rear spoiler, the various air intakes on the hood and the sides that increase its performance on the road. But maybe on the right track he can give his best, as evidenced by A videopresented by .’s Youtube channel Sport Autowhich he shoots at full speed on the historical circuit Nürburgring.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS on the right track: onboard video

there Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS mount a engine Naturally aspirated six-cylinder, four-liter single throttle, capable of single delivery Energy With a power of 500 horsepower and 450 Nm of Husband. Additionally, the rear spoiler adopts a gooseneck connection that allows for greater downforce.

The ventilation system for the wheel arches and hood has also been updated compared to the standard model. In particular, in this latter regard, the Cayman GT4 RS It has specific air intakes to improve brake cooling, and is under extreme stress when dealing with circuit curves.

It is also worth noting performance For this sports car: acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of more than 300 km / h.

As if that weren’t enough, Porsche has also redefined the interior, resembling that seen in racing cars. These details are clearly visible in a clip from the plane Sport Autowhich she depicts struggling with a Quick roll on the Nürburgring. This track, with its straits and curves, is ideal for such a test drive.