May 14, 2022

PlayStation or State of Play premiere in early June, by Jeff Grubb – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 14, 2022

According to well-known journalist/insider Jeff Grob, there is a real possibility of it Sony Planning a presentation forbeginning of Junemaybe one Play Status or PlayStation Viewin case it was something more substantial.

There is no certainty about that nor even an exact date, but it appears that Grubb “heard” this information from Multiple sources which he considers reliable.

“I also hear from many people that Sony is going to have an event there first week of June,” Venture Beat reporter said on the JB Decides podcast.

“I can’t confirm anything but I hear it from several different people, although it may not be true.” So there might be a presentation by Sony in the first week of June 2022, which seems likely at this point, considering the long silence the partner has been in for some time now.

Given that this is exactly the period that usually brings with it many announcements and news, it is possible that Sony intends to reveal something at the beginning of June, possibly back to summer fest game from this year.

Given that Microsoft has already announced the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 12, it would be a return to E3 tradition, considering the proximity between the two conferences, although we’re waiting for any confirmation on that.

