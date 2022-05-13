The trick that few know

WhatsApp, chat in a language other than Italian without knowing it is possible by knowing a simple trick. Let’s find out what it is.

You don’t need to be a polyglot to text in a language other than your own. WhatsApp allows you to use a practical way to write without errors in a different dialect.

A messaging app that allows you to play Many different functions During the day, that’s what WhatsApp is. In addition to chatting with friends, sending business documents, and managing a group, it is possible to perform tricks to “spy” a partner, find a parked car or Call Recording. Getting rid of all this seems impossible and constant updates Introducing new features Which makes the experience more complete. If the list of services offered is not enough to convince you of the usefulness of the messaging application, we reveal another trick. it’s possible Chat in one language You don’t know and you sound like a perfect polyglot.

WhatsApp, how to chat in another language

English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, German, whatever you need with WhatsApp can be satisfied by knowing a working trick. Let’s talk about google translator Included in the messaging app for writing correctly and fluently in a language other than that known.

To move forward in this sense it is necessary at the outset Gboard download, Smartphone keyboard promoted by Google. It will take a few moments to install it; After downloading, just click on the three dots in the upper right and then select the item “Translate”. At this stage, it is sufficient to choose the language for writing on WhatsApp which will result in the chat. Few steps, therefore, to become a polyglot in the eyes of the recipient.

Google Translate, the multitasking solution

Using Google Translate means you can get it instantaneous translation Single words or whole sentences by typing them in the indicated place or simply by framing a text to be translated using the smartphone camera. It is also possible to get subtitles offline. Interesting features especially the ability to link it to WhatsApp via Gboard keyboard. Chat in different languages ​​means solving problems Work or have a conversation with people who live miles away. It is also a useful function outside during the trip in case Having to ask for helpservice or need to be able to understand what the person in front of you is saying.