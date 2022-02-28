Pokémon Legends Arceus Hisui’s New Dawn, New Free Content: Available Now!

Not only this, thePokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Violet AnnouncementPokémon Day 2022 has brought with it a slew of great news for the Pocket Monster universe.

Among the latter, the sudden publication of a series of New content for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Available with updateHisui’s new dawnAll add-ons will be completely free, as all trainers own an exclusive Nintendo Switch and will therefore be able to access it for free. The debut of the patch marks the passing of Pokemon Legends: Arceus In the Version 1.1.0. But what exactly changes with this patch?

with a mysterious string and Huge Pokemon Skins Within the Hisui area, players will find themselves conducting new investigations, in the company of Captain Riza from Team Diamond and Munchlax. During the latter, there will be a chance to capture rare creatures in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This mission can only be accessed after completing the game.

Within the Hisui area, players will find themselves conducting new investigations, in the company of Captain Riza from Team Diamond and Munchlax. During the latter, there will be a chance to capture rare creatures in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This mission can only be accessed after completing the game. dream challenge : After completing all the missions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new feature can be unlocked. When they go to rest in their quarters, players will see Arceus appear in a dream. The latter will invite them to face new harsh tests, such as battles against multiple Legendary Pokémon at the same time;

: After completing all the missions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new feature can be unlocked. When they go to rest in their quarters, players will see Arceus appear in a dream. The latter will invite them to face new harsh tests, such as battles against multiple Legendary Pokémon at the same time; Training area in the village of Gibelo: Here we are waiting for new challenges, with clashes with captains and more;

Have you already seen The first trailer for Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet?