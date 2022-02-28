Pokémon presents, all games and announcements on February 27, 2022 – Nerd4.life

The Pokemon presents Today was a really interesting event, full games And the advertisements Which immediately caught the attention of many fans of the famous franchise.

Obviously, the most significant moment was the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch: the new episode of the Game Freak series will provide us with three new starters as part of an adventure. open world Which promises great things.

The Pokémon animated series set in Hisui has also been revealed, and to keep that theme, the release of The Dawn of Hisui free update for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been formalized.

In addition to these highly relevant announcements, several updates have also been given to other products associated with the brand, such as the event Alola For Pokémon GO, which from March 1 will allow us to meet Pokémon of the Sun and Moon in the game.

Pokémon Masters EX will instead see the arrival of the new via vitoria mode Starting tomorrow, three unreleased pairs will be presented: Vera, Latias, Anemones, Tornados, Laborno and Flygon. Also news for Pokémon Café Mix, in this case deliveries and appearance victorianWaiting for Puzzle Mode to be available soon.

Pokémon Unite will see the debut of fast-paced battles and a new mechanic that will let you try any Pokémon on special days, starting with hop in the current event. Finally, we welcome Pokemon Shining Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Shaymancan be obtained through Letter Oak.