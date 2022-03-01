Here are the PS4 games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Sony announced the update Playstation now to March 2022 and therefore me PS4 games Which will be available live or locally to subscribers to the service on PS5, PS4 and PC.

Playstation Now, March 2022 Games

Shadow Warrior 3

Crysis Remastered

Relecta

Chicken Police – Paint it red!

The protagonist in today’s review, Shadow Warrior 3 is the new chapter in the shooter series developed by Flying Wild Hog, which marks a return to the franchise’s origins after the second episode’s non-linear and collaborative experiences.

Crysis Remastered (review) is the remastered version of the popular Crytek shooter, which will see us take on an entire army on a remote island, outfitted with a powerful nano-suit and with a large arsenal of different weapons.

Relicta is A first-person puzzle game based on physics, where you will have to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unravel the secrets of Chandra’s base. Without anyone’s help, deep in the moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive.

In the end, Chicken Police – Paint it red! is a visual novel that tells the story of Sonny Feartherland and Marty MacChicken, who were once brilliant detectives who have now fallen a bit from grace but are absolutely intent on making a name for themselves by completing a challenging new case.