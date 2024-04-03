PlayStation Showcase or State of Play in May, according to a rumour

According to well-known VentureBeat journalist, Jeff GroupThere is a real possibility of that Sony He has a pitch event planned for next month, maybe one Play status or view PlayStation Showcase TRUE.

Obviously this is just a rumor at the moment, but the source in question has proven in the past to be quite reliable on these matters, so we'll take it into consideration anyway, pending any developments.

According to Grubb, in a month Maggio 2024 There will be a Sony presentation event, State of Play or PlayStation Showcase, where many of the PS5's new features will be showcased.