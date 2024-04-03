“Since April 11, messages have also been sent from other platforms.” What should those who registered before February 15 do?

to'European Union Pay WhatsApp To a historic change. As of April 11 as announced deadThe giant company developing the chat service will allow users to decide whether to receive messages from other applications within WhatsApp, including competitors Telegram and Signal. The opportunity arose from the EU's demand for greater “interoperability” across messaging platforms.









Available from 13 and up





With this new update, starting from April 11, the minimum age to use Whatsapp will also be introduced. Across the European Union, the age will rise from 16 to 13 years.









What should those who registered before February 15 do?





Those who registered for WhatsApp after February 15 have already accepted the new terms while others will do so through a notification in the next few days. Article 7 of the Digital Markets Law, which regulates interoperability requirements, stipulates that messages, photos, voice messages, video clips and other files can be exchanged between individuals.

Within two years, this should also be possible in group chats and within four years in individual and group voice and video calls.

Starting April 11, WhatsApp is supposed to provide a new item in the settings menu to activate or deactivate receiving messages from “third-party chats.” But an actual exchange will not be imminent. In fact, the Meta requires certain security requirements from the applications to be supported, in addition to receiving the integration request from third-party services, which will therefore not start from WhatsApp but from competitors. This interoperability process may last up to three months.









And you give





Among other news for users in the European Union, WhatsApp will manage their data within the framework of the so-called “European Union-US Data Privacy Framework,” a new agreement for the transfer of personal information between the European Union and the United States of America, which entered into force last July.

Last updated: Wednesday 3 April 2024, 3.48pm



